Auto-loan interest rates are skyrocketing. No one told credit unions

Credit unions that find they need to sell auto loans to free up space on their balance sheet would likely take losses. That is because the interest rates on the loans are so far below going rates. Mr. Toohig said that some credit unions are finding that auto loans that traded at 101 or 102 cents on the dollar at the beginning of the year are now trading at 95 to 96 cents on the dollar.

