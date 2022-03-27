Automakers announce a hike in car prices from next month. Details here

Many carmakers announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle range. The increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, in addition to higher costs of other raw materials, has incited this price hike according to the carmakers.
Here is the list of companies which will increase the price of its various cars.
Tata Motors: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday has announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle range. An increase in price in the range of 2-2.5%, will come into effect from 1 April 2022 across the range, depending upon individual model and variant
Toyota Kirloskar: Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs. The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, noted that prices are being hiked due to the rising input costs, including raw materials.
BMW: BMW India has announced a price increase of up to 3.5 per cent across the BMW model range effective April 1, 2022. The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, the impact of the current geopolitical situation and exchange rates. The range of locally produced cars include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.
Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz India on said it will increase prices of entire model range by up to 3 per cent from April 1 in order to partially offset the impact of increase in input costs. The prices of the cars retailed by the Pune-based firm would go up in the range of ₹50,000- ₹5 lakh from next month onwards. From April 1 onwards, the price of A 200 Limousine would start from ₹42 lakh; GLA 200 from ₹45 lakh; GLC 200 from ₹62 lakh; GLE 300 d 4M from ₹86 lakh; GLS 400d 4M from ₹1.16 crore; LWB E-Class 200 from ₹71 lakh; S-Class 350 d from ₹1.6 crore; AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) from ₹1.77 crore; and AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) from ₹2.7 crore (all prices ex-showroom).