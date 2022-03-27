Automakers announce a hike in car prices from next month. Details here

Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz India on said it will increase prices of entire model range by up to 3 per cent from April 1 in order to partially offset the impact of increase in input costs. The prices of the cars retailed by the Pune-based firm would go up in the range of ₹50,000- ₹5 lakh from next month onwards. From April 1 onwards, the price of A 200 Limousine would start from ₹42 lakh; GLA 200 from ₹45 lakh; GLC 200 from ₹62 lakh; GLE 300 d 4M from ₹86 lakh; GLS 400d 4M from ₹1.16 crore; LWB E-Class 200 from ₹71 lakh; S-Class 350 d from ₹1.6 crore; AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) from ₹1.77 crore; and AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) from ₹2.7 crore (all prices ex-showroom).