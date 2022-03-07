Automakers brace for pain as war threatens shortages

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Automakers are bracing for renewed production disruptions as the worsening Ukraine-Russia conflict threatens to cut off supplies of crucial inputs to make semiconductors, prolonging a global shortage that has bedevilled vehicle output since last year, industry executives and analysts said
NEW DELHI :
Automakers are bracing for renewed production disruptions as the worsening Ukraine-Russia conflict threatens to cut off supplies of crucial inputs to make semiconductors, prolonging a global shortage that has bedevilled vehicle output since last year, industry executives and analysts said. Surging crude oil prices and rising raw material costs also present fresh headwinds for companies.
“Semiconductor supplies were approaching nearly 90% of the levels OEMs (original equipment makers) needed to restore normal production, but this looks likely to fall if the disruptions from Ukraine become long-drawn. It is likely that the chip shortage may drag on for another 8-9 months and could constrain production across segments," Srikumar Krishnamurthy, vice-president, corporate ratings at credit rating agency Icra Ltd said in an interview.
Ukraine and Russia are key producers of raw materials essential to manufacturing semiconductors. “Ukraine is an important source and supplier of semiconductor-grade neon used in chip production, while Russia is one of the world’s largest sources of palladium, a precious metal used in memory and sensor chips," Krishnamurthy added.
About 40% of the world’s palladium supply is mined from Russia, while Ukraine supplies about half of the global demand for neon gas.
The US and European Union have led the imposition of wide-ranging sanctions on Russia, which is set to disrupt the supply of these materials to other parts of the world.
On Friday, Palladium settled at a 52-week high of $2981.9 per ounce on the NYMEX.
According to British specialty chemicals maker Johnson Matthey, the average consumption of platinum group metals, including palladium, in a gasoline-powered car has risen by 6% since the implementation of Bharat Stage-VI emission norms in India.
Any further increase in raw material prices will force automakers to pass on the higher costs to customers, potentially impacting demand for new vehicles at a time when the Indian automotive industry is staging a gradual rebound from the covid-induced turmoil.
Companies have already increased two-wheeler and passenger vehicle prices by up to 10% since last year, leading to higher ownership costs. In addition, spiralling fuel prices will also dampen customer sentiment.
India imports more than 80% of its crude oil requirements. Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted in a recent report that increased output by International Energy Agency (IEA) member nations would be insufficient to meet the production deficit caused by Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer.
Brent crude futures rose $7.65, or 6.9%, to settle at $118.11 a barrel on Friday—the highest close since February 2013. Brent rose last week to its highest intraday since May 2012 as Russia intensified its invasion of Ukraine while the US and other European nations heaped sanctions on Russia.
Production of automobiles, where precious metals such as rhodium and palladium are utilized in catalytic converters, has been constrained by several global challenges, including a scarcity of shipping containers, semiconductors and precious metals, as well as higher raw material costs.
Automakers are now monitoring some parameters concerning the availability of precious metals, supply of neon gas, aluminium, steel, and crude oil prices. However, the threat to European manufacturers will be much higher than those with manufacturing operations in India.
Meanwhile, two-wheeler makers—other than electric and premium brands—appear to be more insulated from production risks than those making passenger vehicles. Smaller suppliers to auto parts makers have secured multiple arrangements for sourcing raw materials, learning from the covid outbreak that disrupted global supply chains. While two-wheeler makers are actively assessing potential disruptions to their production, the impact is likely to be lesser now than what it was immediately after the pandemic, an auto industry executive said on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, February data showed two-wheeler sales falling almost 11% from a year earlier, even as commercial vehicle sales grew 7.4%. Passenger car sales also fell nearly 8%, due to the unavailability of semiconductor chips, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). The group also changed its outlook for the auto sector from neutral to negative, citing heightened concerns of extended supply chain disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
This could also mean extended waiting periods for their vehicles for car buyers.
“There are significant constraints in the supply chain already. The situation in Ukraine only adds another layer of instability," said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive at Mercedes Benz India.
