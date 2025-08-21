Govt, automakers clash over tool to test truck fuel efficiency norms
Manas Pimpalkhare , Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 21 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
Truck manufacturers have favoured the use of Bharat Vecto, a new testing tool still being developed. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has repeatedly called for the industry to comply with the existing constant speed fuel consumption (CSFC) norms.
New Delhi: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has pushed back against a proposal by truck makers to use a homegrown testing tool in the upcoming fuel efficiency norms for heavy-duty vehicles, fearing a delay in implementation of its rules.
