Govt, automakers clash over tool to test truck fuel efficiency norms

New Delhi: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has pushed back against a proposal by truck makers to use a homegrown testing tool in the upcoming fuel efficiency norms for heavy-duty vehicles, fearing a delay in implementation of its rules.

Three people familiar with consultations between the industry and government on the implementation of constant speed fuel consumption (CSFC) norms for heavy-duty trucks told Mint that truck manufacturers have favoured the use of Bharat Vecto, a new testing tool still being developed jointly by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Bharat Vecto stands for Bharat Vehicle Energy Consumption Calculation Tool, which simulates the real-world conditions of Indian roads and tests the fuel efficiency of such trucks. It's based on the European vehicle energy consumption calculation tool (Vecto).

The government agency is keen on proceeding with the existing Vecto and CSFC norms, as there is no clarity yet on when Bharat Vetco would be ready for launch. Industry sources estimate the arrival of the tool in 2027 or 2028, but there is no confirmation about the timeline.

Currently, the CSFC test is used to determine the fuel efficiency of trucks.

In the CSFC test, a vehicle is run at 40 kmph and 60 kmph to measure the fuel efficiency of the vehicle on test tracks. However, the auto industry believes that this cannot account for real-world situations in India where roads and temperatures vary heavily, the people cited earlier said on the condition of anonymity.

“So instead, the industry wants an indigenous tool which they believe can be brought in by 2027-28 to measure the fuel efficiency correctly," the first person said.

While the industry finalizes the timeline to introduce Vecto by 2027 or 2028, BEE is clear that it wants to introduce and implement the norms from April 2027, and that any delay will not be acceptable, this person added.

During consultations over these norms, the BEE has repeatedly called for the industry to comply with regulations using existing testing methods, the people said.

“During consultations, the manufacturers have repeatedly asked for the use of Bharat Vecto. But BEE has not supported the notion, because the tool is still in development. With uncertainty about when Bharat Vecto will become operational, the apprehension is understandable," the second person, directly aware of the development, said.

“While BEE is supportive of development of such a tool, it doesn't want to hinge the implementation of norms on Bharat Vecto," this person added.

Top truck makers in the country include Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

“Bharat Vecto has the potential to be a much more representative framework for measuring emissions and fuel efficiency as it can simulate the real-world duty cycles of heavy trucks. However, developing and validating such a tool requires careful calibration across OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), suppliers, and testing agencies, which naturally takes time," said Harshvardhan Sharma, group head for auto tech and innovation at Nomura Research Institute Consulting & Solutions India.

“From an industry-readiness standpoint, this is less about whether it can be adopted and more about how quickly the ecosystem i.e data, infrastructure, and internal R&D processes can align. If rolled out too quickly, there’s a risk of gaps in compliance robustness. If delayed indefinitely, India risks missing the opportunity to push real efficiency improvements," he added.

The auto lobby is currently pinning its hopes on MoRTH, which will take the final call on the notification of the new norms.

After years of deliberation, BEE notified the CSFC norms for trucks on 28 July, despite strong opposition from the industry.

"The final call is going to be of MoRTH, and given they are closely involved in development of Bharat Vecto, there is hope that the draft policy will go through changes," the second person, part of the auto industry, said.

The fuel efficiency norms will set a cap on the emissions made by medium and heavy-duty trucks in the N1, N2, and N3 vehicle categories. The Bharat Vecto tool, however, is only used to test the efficiency of heavy-duty trucks – N3 category.

The fuel efficiency testing method is crucial, experts said, as developing a new tool could cause delays.

In Europe, the tool's development began in early 2010s, with the formal introduction taking place in 2017. Experts and industry insiders indicate that the development of such a tool is a complex process and it takes time to get the alignment of technology right.

The truck makers have been grumbling about the CSFC for a long time, with lobby group Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers raising the issue in 2017 when the norms were first being discussed. The industry has been of the opinion that using the Vecto technology is the right approach for ensuring emission compliance of heavy-duty trucks.

