Automakers drive into the fast lane

Leading passenger vehicle makers posted strong growth in factory dispatches in September as companies continued to build dealer inventory to capitalize on an expected spurt in sales during the festival season.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Kia Motors India, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Honda Cars India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor India sold a total of 250,073 vehicles in September, a 30% jump from a year ago.

The performance, however, comes on the back of a low base of the year-earlier month when sales took a hit due to factors such as higher vehicle and fuel prices as well as insurance costs and weak consumer sentiment in a slowing economy.

Information collected from auto dealerships, however, suggests retail sales in September were not robust as wholesales or factory dispatches because of the two-week-long Shradh period during the month, considered inauspicious for buying new things by Hindus.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s top carmaker, reported total domestic passenger car sales of 147,912 units, an increase of 34% from a year ago. This was driven by a 44% jump in factory dispatches of compact cars Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift and Baleno.

Maruti plans to boost car output from 145,000 units in September to 180,000 units in October as it expects strong demand during Navratri and Dussehra, a Mint report said recently.

Second-ranked Hyundai posted a 24% increase to 50,313 vehicles. “In the changing business environment, the green shoots of recovery are visible with sales improving month-on-month as well as year-on-year," said Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India.

With 18,676 units, Kia Motors India reported its highest-ever monthly sales in September. The Korean automaker said it sold 9,266 units of its latest compact sport-utility vehicle Sonet with more than 35,000 bookings so far.

“No carmaker wants to miss out on a sale opportunity because of unavailability of a specific model or a variant. OEMs (original equipment makers), therefore, continue to produce in order to build sales momentum," said Puneet Gupta, associate director at IHS Markit. Gupta expects firms to report strong wholesales till November, which could decline from December.

He said the urban market continues to stage a slow revival and uncertainty remains due to rising cases of coronavirus.

M&M recorded a 4% increase in passenger vehicle sales at 14,857 units last month, thanks to demand for the Scorpio and Bolero utility vehicles, among others.

Veejay Nakra, chief executive of the automotive division at Mahindra, said there was a sharp sequential rise in customer inquiries and bookings for utility and small commercial vehicles. “With market sentiments indicating a robust festive demand across segments, both in rural and urban markets, we are positive that this festive season will augur well for us as well as the automotive industry," he said.

Honda Cars said sales rose 10% to 10,199 units in September. According to Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president and director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars, the market would gain further momentum from mid-October with the start of Navratri.

