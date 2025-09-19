Only three of 18 automakers qualify for government's electric bus manufacturing sops
The three companies—Tata Motors, Eka Mobility, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles—have collectively received approvals for eight models of e-buses under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles and auto parts.
New Delhi: Only three automakers out of 18 have qualified for subsidies for electric buses under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles and auto parts (PLI-Auto), through which it plans to disburse nearly ₹26,000 crore to strengthen India’s clean-mobility ecosystem.