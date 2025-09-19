New Delhi: Only three automakers out of 18 have qualified for subsidies for electric buses under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles and auto parts (PLI-Auto), through which it plans to disburse nearly ₹26,000 crore to strengthen India’s clean-mobility ecosystem.

The three companies—Tata Motors, Eka Mobility and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles—have collectively received approvals for eight models of e-buses, the scheme's portal showed.

India's clean-mobility push comprises various schemes such as PM E-drive and PM eBus Sewa, which aim to boost demand for cleaner buses on Indian roads. Simultaneously, the PLI-Auto scheme provides incentives to manufacturers of electric vehicles, including buses. However, the PM E-drive scheme's target of reducing the upfront cost of 14,028 buses and PM eBus Sewa's target of deploying 10,000 e-buses cover only a small fraction of India's buses.

“Central government schemes are largely targeting the urban bus segment, which makes up only about 2% of the overall bus market. The big question is how to extend electrification to the remaining 98% of the bus market. That will be key to truly achieving scale," said Amit Bhatt, India managing director, International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT).

Biggest challenge: local sourcing

The PLI-Auto scheme requires bus makers to source at least 50% of parts locally, which is likely to be the main hindrance for them, domain experts said, as India’s electric vehicle ecosystem is hugely dependent on imported Chinese components.

Bhatt said, “Sourcing bus components locally comes with two sets of challenges—technical and financial. The technical challenge is that many parts cannot yet be manufactured in India, while the financial challenge is that many components that can be produced domestically are still cheaper to import. The only way to make these components affordable for Indian manufacturers is to achieve scale by generating strong demand for e-buses. China, for instance, was able to build scale by ensuring robust and consistent demand for e-buses," he said.

E-buses saw a rise in overall demand in FY26, with over 2,000 units registered in the first half of the fiscal year. In FY25, e-bus sales dipped marginally to about 3,300 units from 3,500 units in FY24, according to data from the road ministry’s Vahan portal.

In PLI-Auto's first year of disbursal, FY25, the government provided ₹322 crore to three vehicle makers, Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, and one component maker, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Ltd. The government expects a surge in disbursals in FY26, with nine companies claiming ₹2,000 crore, Union heavy industries minister HD Kumaraswamy told Mint in June. The scheme provides a 13-18% benefit on annual incremental sales of zero-emission vehicles. It is set to run for five years.

Email queries to the heavy industries ministry, Tata Motors Ltd, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd and Eka Mobility, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Mobility Ltd, remained unanswered.

Shifting focus to public transport

The government’s area of focus in electric mobility has shifted from private vehicles to public transportation with the third iteration of a scheme meant to reduce the high upfront cost of electric vehicles. The PM E-drive scheme has allocated about 40% of its ₹10,900 crore outlay— ₹4,391 crore—for incentives to procurers of electric buses. Under the scheme, manufacturers sell electric vehicles to customers at a discount and the government reimburses them for it.

Earlier schemes with the same goal—specifically, the two iterations of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles (FAME) from FY15 to FY24—provided subsidies to buyers of electric scooters, three-wheelers and cars. To be sure, e-buses were also incentivised under the FAME schemes, but not nearly at the same level. Under FAME 1, about 280 e-buses were incentivised, while FAME 2 aimed to reduce the cost of 7,000 e-buses.

The PM E-drive scheme aims to incentivise 14,028 buses by FY28. Of these, the government has already allocated 10,900 buses to be procured by state transport utilities in five cities—Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Surat. The remaining buses will be deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai, and in hilly areas and tourism hubs.

Mint reported on 13 September that the ministry of heavy industries planned to allow electric truck and bus makers to import traction motors fitted with rare earth magnets without losing incentives under the PM E-Drive scheme. However, any relief would be temporary, lasting only until China resumes rare earth magnet exports, an official said, citing the recent thaw in relations between New Delhi and Beijing. The policy tweak comes amid a supply crunch that threatens production.

Integrated transport systems

In the Economic Survey before the February 2025 budget, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said the government should prioritise electrifying public transportation rather than focusing only on private EV adoption.

“Given India’s vast size and limited land availability, public transportation is a more efficient alternative for a viable energy transition. National-level policies and local nudges must promote and facilitate its use, going beyond focusing on tailpipe emissions from private transportation choices," the survey said.

“To replicate the success of other nations, India must focus on developing integrated transport systems that efficiently connect buses, metro rails, and other modes of transit. Investing in making public transportation more efficient, reliable, comfortable, accessible and safe will also be a significant step towards achieving Net Zero goals while reducing our dependence on imports," it added.