Bhatt said, “Sourcing bus components locally comes with two sets of challenges—technical and financial. The technical challenge is that many parts cannot yet be manufactured in India, while the financial challenge is that many components that can be produced domestically are still cheaper to import. The only way to make these components affordable for Indian manufacturers is to achieve scale by generating strong demand for e-buses. China, for instance, was able to build scale by ensuring robust and consistent demand for e-buses," he said.