Auto News
Automakers gear up for a crucial test of sentiment this festive season
Summary
- Prolonged monsoon, low consumer appetite for spending and rising vehicle costs have contributed to a slump in sales of entry-level and premium vehicles
Indian automakers are gearing up for a crucial test of market sentiment this festive season as they seek to reverse a slowdown in demand that has hurt sales of all types of vehicles.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more