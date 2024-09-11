Automakers gear up for a crucial test of sentiment this festive season

While the festive season is just the beginning, there is hope for improved demand over the next few months, Satyakam Arya, chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, told Mint. “The full impact of the festive season will become clearer by October. We definitely saw better sentiment (the beginning of this festive season) than in the past year, with customers coming forward and closing deals they had postponed, but it wasn’t much better compared to August."