Automakers may design chips in-house to rein in shortage issues: Gartner

Further, the research firm said that carmakers will also want to design their own chips to adapt to growing trends like electrification and autonomy. The semiconductor shortage is mostly in the advanced manufacturing nodes, like 8-inch wafers and below, since fab companies have difficulty scaling up production of those chips. “The fact that the automotive industry has been conservative in qualifying older devices on larger wafer sizes has also hurt them and will likely motivate them to take chip design in-house," said Gupta.

