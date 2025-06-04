Automakers race to find workaround to China’s stranglehold on rare earth magnets
Sean McLain , Ryan Felton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Jun 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Summary
Major manufacturers, fearful they will have to shut down assembly lines, are considering moving some production of parts to China.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Four major automakers are racing to find workarounds to China’s stranglehold on rare-earth magnets, which they fear could force them to shut down some car production within weeks.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story