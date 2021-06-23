NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India are among carmakers gearing up to introduce new models this year in the hope that they would restore consumer sentiment and swing a recovery in sales in the fiscal second half.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the full-model change of its popular hatchbacks Celerio, Alto, Swift, and Baleno this year, according to two industry executives. The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit could also launch a compact sport-utility vehicle (SUV) model this year.

Second-ranked Hyundai Motor began selling last week the six- and seven-seater premium SUV, Alcazar, aimed at beefing up its market share and intensifying competition with Tata Motors and MG Motor India, among others in this segment.

Mumbai-based Tata Motors is meanwhile expected to grow its SUV portfolio with the launch of the Hornbill small SUV in the next few months. Mahindra and Mahindra, once India’s largest SUV maker, is also prepping for the launch of two new SUVs—XUV700 and a full model change of Scorpio—as part of its strategy to regain lost market share.

MG Motor India, a unit of China’s SAIC Motor Corp., will line up its first mass-market SUV model in the December quarter. The company has introduced four SUV models since entering the Indian market in 2019.

Also, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will launch the mid-sized Kushaq SUV on 28 June. This will be followed by the Volkswagen Taigun SUV later this year.

“Plenty of new launches after a gap amid pandemic will create a buzz. This will also inject energy into dealers and their sales teams. After the second wave, consumer sentiment has nosedived. The new launches can be a strong reason for increasing footfalls and queries in coming months," said Puneet Gupta, director, IHS Markit.

Auto sales in the country came to a grinding halt from the second half of April due to the explosive second wave of covid-19 infections. New launches have been one of the safest ways of increasing sales for automakers and, hence, this year also, most companies are expected to line up new products to recoup sales.

Automakers could be more hopeful of a revival given sales made a sharp recovery during the August to March period last fiscal, after a stringent lockdown due to the first covid wave, because of increased preference for personal mobility and faster-than-expected improvement in economic activity.

New vehicle launches, especially in the SUV segment, like Hyundai’s second-generation Creta, Kia India’s Sonet, Renault’s Kiger, Nissan’s Magnite, and MG Motor’s Gloster and Hector Plus also helped boost sales.

Some companies reported double-digit sales growth during the October to December festival period.

“As long as the product is good and it meets all expectations and gives the customer something to look forward to at the right price, then, irrespective of the market situation, it is expected to do well. In fact, a good product launch will not only help the company, but it will also help in bringing some excitement in the overall market," said Tarun Garg, director, marketing, sales and service, Hyundai Motor India.

The auto industry came under pressure in the first week of April when Maharashtra began strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai and others either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some such as Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. With a steady drop in infections, especially in north and south India, most automakers resumed operations from the middle of May.

New launches may positively impact customer sentiment at a time when covid cases have been on a decline in most parts of the country, leading several states to ease lockdown measures.

