NEW DELHI : Bajaj Auto Ltd, the country’s second largest motorcycle manufacturer, on Tuesday reported domestic wholesale dispatches of just 60,342 units in May as production activity at factories were hampered by the explosive rise in cases of covid-19. The Pune-based automaker sold 126,570 units in April.

With demand in the domestic market remaining subdued due to the local lockdown in almost all states, Bajaj Auto continued with production to meet its export orders and shipped 180,212 motorcycles, which is 18.6% lower than 221,603 units exported in April.

Home grown automakers, Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, too, on Tuesday announced sharp decline in wholesale dispatches during May, on a sequential basis, as production activity at factories were hampered by the explosive rise in cases of covid-19.

Tata Motors reported a 40% month-on-month (m-o-m) decline in sales of its passenger vehicles to 15,181 units when compared with 25,095 units in the preceding month. In the commercial vehicles segment, dispatches were down by 35% to 9,371 units.

Mahinda and Mahindra also reported a 56.22% drop sequentially in it domestic passenger vehicle wholesale to just 8,004 units in May. Dispatches of its tractors also a dropped by 12.5% m-o-m to 22,843 units.





Manufacturing and sale of automobiles came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra announced strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and others have either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some manufacturers, including Tata Motors Ltd and Bajaj Auto, have been continuing with production with limited capacity. Some firms also shut down plants since deliveries stopped and sales are expected to remain subdued for the next two months.

With covid cases showing signs of decline in the past one week, some automakers have started resuming production but only with single shifts.

“We are seeing a strong growth momentum for our entire product portfolio. The Thar is clocking robust bookings, despite extended waiting periods. XUV300 has been a tremendous success and continues to see strong demand. Our power brands (Scorpio and Bolero) continue to do well. With the cases coming down and gradual opening up of markets, we foresee strong demand rebound. We are working closely with our supplier partners to manage supply chain issues and meet the market demand," said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M.

Vehicle sales are usually compared on a corresponding basis, but in April, last year, automakers had to close down their respective factories and showrooms, as the Union government imposed stringent nationwide lockdown from 18 March to contain the spread of covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, operations remained suspended till the first week of May and, in some cases, early June.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.