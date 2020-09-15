Automakers see growth in festive sales but rising covid cases could play spoiler

“What has happened to stock market during the Covid period has also changed people’s perception that rather than saving why don’t we come out and enjoy the finer things in life. That’s what our new campaign also talks about. These new used cases we feel may drive festive demand. Customers are splurging on cars at the top end -- like S Class, GLE and GLS. But during the festival season it is time for customers to also go for the bottom segment priced at ₹40 lakh and above," said Santosh Iyer, vice president, sales and marketing, Mercedes-India Ltd.