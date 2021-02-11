Automobile manufacturing companies is likely to witness pressure on their profitability in the fourth quarter of FY 21 on account of sharp increase in commodity prices, sequential drop in retail sales due to price hikes and disruption in supply chain network due to lack of supply of semi-conductors, according to credit rating firm, Fitch Ratings.

“We believe the price hikes announced by automakers in January 2021 will not fully offset higher costs. We expect a quarter-on-quarter decline in volume from 3QFY21 on account of higher prices and a modest supply disruption due to a semiconductor shortage. This is notwithstanding our expectation that resilient demand after the November 2020 festive season will support higher volume in 4QFY21 from a low base last year and result in a stronger operating performance than our previous expectations," analysts of Fitch said in a note on Thursday.

Prices of key raw materials like steel and copper increased by double digits after second quarter of the current fiscal.. However, the impact on automakers' profitability was limited in third quarter as their stronger bargaining power with suppliers facilitated a lag of three-four months in passing on higher costs. Sustained high commodity prices imply the cost impact will be more visible in fourth quarter, they further noted.

India’s top automakers recorded stellar double-digit growth in profit and revenue in the December quarter in a sharp turnaround from the June quarter when the nationwide lockdown hit sales and factory operations. The December quarter performance bettered the FY 20 levels, which analysts expected would take longer.

“The overall sales volume in 4QFY21 is likely to be somewhat lower than that in 3QFY21. This will negatively affect fixed-cost absorption despite automakers' cost-saving initiatives and result in lower operating margins. The 4QFY21 volume will be higher from a year earlier as the start of lockdowns caused wholesale volume to decline by 51% for passenger vehicles (PVs), 88% for commercial vehicles (CV) and 40% for two wheelers in March 2020," the ratings agency noted.

In the December quarter though, automakers not only reported better growth in revenue and profits, operating profits for some companies improved on a corresponding basis despite a steep rise in commodity cost. On the sales front, most four-and two-wheeler makers reported growth in sales during the festive period after two years and production reached record levels.

