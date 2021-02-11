“We believe the price hikes announced by automakers in January 2021 will not fully offset higher costs. We expect a quarter-on-quarter decline in volume from 3QFY21 on account of higher prices and a modest supply disruption due to a semiconductor shortage. This is notwithstanding our expectation that resilient demand after the November 2020 festive season will support higher volume in 4QFY21 from a low base last year and result in a stronger operating performance than our previous expectations," analysts of Fitch said in a note on Thursday.

