Automakers veer towards mid-size SUVs as sales soar

Volkswagen AG, the world’s largest automaker, will enter the segment this year with two SUVs under the Volkswagen and Skoda brands. Skoda Auto’s Kushaq model is set to go on sale in July, which will be followed by VW’s Taigun, as part of its India 2.0 plan. Both brands will hope to exploit the current demand surge for mid-sized SUVs and grow their small share of the Indian market.