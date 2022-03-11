Automobile sales winessed a 23% drop in the month of February as supply-side shocks and chip shortage continued to hurt demand. Added to that is the rise in vehicle prices, automakers continued to reel under pressure, according to industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers).

Wholesales of domestic passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers declined 23% to 13,28,027 units last month, compared with 17,35,909 units in same month last year. The total wholesale of automobiles in February 2022 was 4.07 lakh units less when compared with the same month of last year.

Overall, passenger vehicle dispatches in February 2022 dropped 6% to 2,62,984 units, compared with 2,81,380 units in the same month of last year.

Passenger cars wholesales stood at 1,33,572 units last month as compared with 1,55,128 units in February 2021. However, utility vehicle dispatches increased to 1,20,122 units as against 1,14,350 units in the same period of last year.

Sales of vans, however, declined to 9,290 units last month, compared with 11,902 units in February 2021.

Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales declined to 10,37,994 units in February as against 14,26,865 units in the same month last year, a drop of 27 per cent.

Scooter wholesales dipped to 3,44,137 units in February, against 4,65,097 units in the same period last month.

Motorcycle sales also declined to 6,58,009 units last month as against 9,10,323 units in February 2021.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales declined marginally to 27,039 units last month as compared with 27,656 units in February 2021.

