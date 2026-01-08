A festive-season jump in petrol and diesel car sales after the government cut goods and services tax (GST) rates briefly pulled down electric vehicle (EV) penetration, leading to concern that cheaper internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles could slow down India’s EV transition.
Auto majors allay fear over slowing EV adoption after tax cut for traditional cars
SummaryData from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada) data released on Tuesday showed EV penetration grew for two consecutive months after a dip in October.
A festive-season jump in petrol and diesel car sales after the government cut goods and services tax (GST) rates briefly pulled down electric vehicle (EV) penetration, leading to concern that cheaper internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles could slow down India’s EV transition.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More