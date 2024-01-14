Automobile exports slip 21% in 2023, Maruti Suzuki leads PV shipments: SIAM
Automobile shipments from India declined 21% last year as many overseas markets continued to face monetary and geopolitical crises, as per the latest SIAM data
NEW DELHI : Automobile shipments from India declined 21% last year as many overseas markets continued to face monetary and geopolitical crises, as per the latest Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data.
Next Story
₹7,294.50.08%
₹4,339.91.02%
₹1,629.8-0.43%
₹10,008.05-0.46%
₹815.850.05%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message