How India's mega plan to boost auto production sputtered
Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 28 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Stiff targets for revenue, investments and local value addition have made it hard for many companies to qualify for incentives. Policy changes and supply chain challenges have further contributed to the scheme's slow progress
Four years since India flagged off an ambitious scheme to encourage the local production of automobiles, the ₹26,000-crore venture is yet to gain traction.
