Total automobile sales in January 2022 has seen a year-on-year decline of 23.21% as compared to the same period last year, said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

According to the auto industry body, 14,06,672 vehicle units, including passenger, commercial and two and three-wheelers, were sold in January this year, as against 17,33,276 units sold in January 2021.

"Sales in January 2022 again declined compared to January 2021, due to both Omicron-related concerns and semiconductor shortage. There is clearly a demand issue for two-wheelers due to lower rural off-take of entry-level models," said Rajesh Menon, the director-general of SIAM.

Due to the cumulative dip, passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in India fell by 8% in January. The semiconductor shortage is also said to be responsible for it.

The total passenger vehicle wholesales dropped to 2,54,287 units in January 2022 as compared to 2,76,554 units in the same month of last year.

Last month, passenger car dispatches stood at 1,26,693 units as compared to 1,53,244 units in the year-ago period. Similarly, van dispatches declined to 10,632 units in the period under review from 11,816 units in January 2021.

According to Menon, the passenger vehicle segment is unable to meet the market demand due to supply-side challenges.

Utility vehicle sales, however, increased to 1,16,962 units last month as compared to 1,11,494 units in January 2021.

Total two-wheeler dispatches declined 21 per cent to 11,28,293 units from 14,29,928 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, three-wheeler wholesales dropped to 24,091 units last month as against 26,794 units in January 2021.

"Three-wheelers continue to be severely affected due to lower sales," Menon said.

Last month the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki dispatched 1,28,924 units as compared to 1,39,002 units in January 2021.

Hyundai Motor India witnessed its dispatches decline to 44,022 units last month as against 52,005 units in January last year.

