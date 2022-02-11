Automobile sales decline by 23.21% in Jan: SIAM

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the auto industry body, 14,06,672 vehicle units, including passenger, commercial and two and three-wheelers, were sold in January this year, as against 17,33,276 units sold in January 2021
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Total automobile sales in January 2022 has seen a year-on-year decline of 23.21% as compared to the same period last year, said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Total automobile sales in January 2022 has seen a year-on-year decline of 23.21% as compared to the same period last year, said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.
According to the auto industry body, 14,06,672 vehicle units, including passenger, commercial and two and three-wheelers, were sold in January this year, as against 17,33,276 units sold in January 2021.
According to the auto industry body, 14,06,672 vehicle units, including passenger, commercial and two and three-wheelers, were sold in January this year, as against 17,33,276 units sold in January 2021.
"Sales in January 2022 again declined compared to January 2021, due to both Omicron-related concerns and semiconductor shortage. There is clearly a demand issue for two-wheelers due to lower rural off-take of entry-level models," said Rajesh Menon, the director-general of SIAM.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Due to the cumulative dip, passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in India fell by 8% in January. The semiconductor shortage is also said to be responsible for it.
The total passenger vehicle wholesales dropped to 2,54,287 units in January 2022 as compared to 2,76,554 units in the same month of last year.
Last month, passenger car dispatches stood at 1,26,693 units as compared to 1,53,244 units in the year-ago period. Similarly, van dispatches declined to 10,632 units in the period under review from 11,816 units in January 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Menon, the passenger vehicle segment is unable to meet the market demand due to supply-side challenges.
Utility vehicle sales, however, increased to 1,16,962 units last month as compared to 1,11,494 units in January 2021.