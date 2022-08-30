Ample rainfall across the country and the upcoming long festive season are likely to boost Automobile sales and will help the momentum going, rating agency CareEdge said in a report on Tuesday. The recent launch of new models by companies and improvement in the availability of semiconductors worked together to sustain the automobile demand in July, the rating agency said.

On month to month basis, the domestic sales increased by 2.9% while the growth is 11% on a year-to-year basis. The report also informs that automakers are increasing their inventory eyeing the upcoming festive season as they anticipate higher demand during that time.

If we talk about the two-wheeler segment, the sales registered a growth of 5.5% on a monthly basis in July 2022. The scooter sales are relatively strong at 14% while the motorcycle subsegment are growing marginally at 2%.

"Normal monsoons in most parts of the country resulting in a decent agricultural harvest kept the demand sentiment positive," the report said.

Amid global economic headwinds- soaring inflation, geopolitical tension, and financial crises in some countries, exports of two-wheelers declined by 9.6%. The decline in exports of the motorcycle subsegment was worst at 15%.

In July, the passenger vehicle segment showed a 6.3% jump in domestic sales.

"The OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are continuously launching new models, especially in the compact SUV segment which will further help to sustain the demand in the festive season. With the improving availability of semiconductor chips, there is an expectation of a lower waiting period in the coming months," the report said.

Automobile loans are also getting costlier due to the recent hikes in repo rate by the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI. The rates are expected to increase further this year.

"This (lending rate hike) may restrict the growth, especially in entry-level vehicle segments which have price-sensitive customers," the report added.

