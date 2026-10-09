SIAM may urge deferment of BS7 emission norms, ask for two-phase rollout from 2032

NEW DELHI: An Indian auto industry lobby group may seek to delay the next stage of vehicle emission norms by two years, citing inadequate lead time to make the significant technological changes needed for the transition.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has begun internal discussions on Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) regulations and is considering seeking their implementation in two phases — the first in 2032 and the second in 2035, according to two auto executives aware of the development and the group’s draft policy proposal that Mint reviewed.