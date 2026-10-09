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SIAM may urge deferment of BS7 emission norms, ask for two-phase rollout from 2032

Manas PimpalkhareAyaan Kartik
4 min read9 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Siam is discussing whether BS7 should arrive in two stages, in 2032 and 2035, rather than beginning in 2030 as planned by the government.
Siam is discussing whether BS7 should arrive in two stages, in 2032 and 2035, rather than beginning in 2030 as planned by the government.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Summary

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an auto industry lobby, is weighing a two-phase rollout of BS7 emission norms from 2032 and 2035, citing technological hurdles and inadequate lead time.

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NEW DELHI: An Indian auto industry lobby group may seek to delay the next stage of vehicle emission norms by two years, citing inadequate lead time to make the significant technological changes needed for the transition.

NEW DELHI: An Indian auto industry lobby group may seek to delay the next stage of vehicle emission norms by two years, citing inadequate lead time to make the significant technological changes needed for the transition.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has begun internal discussions on Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) regulations and is considering seeking their implementation in two phases — the first in 2032 and the second in 2035, according to two auto executives aware of the development and the group’s draft policy proposal that Mint reviewed.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has begun internal discussions on Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) regulations and is considering seeking their implementation in two phases — the first in 2032 and the second in 2035, according to two auto executives aware of the development and the group’s draft policy proposal that Mint reviewed.

The government plans to introduce BS7 regulations in 2030, Mint reported on 10 June.

The lobby group in the world's third-largest auto market is of the view that moving from Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) to BS7 could require significantly greater technological changes in India’s petrol vehicles than the transition from Euro 6 to Euro 7 standards in Europe. This is because India relies heavily on multi-point fuel injection engines, which may need additional particulate-control technologies to meet the new norms.

Also Read | CAFE-III gives carmakers a 3-year cushion to self-attest fuel efficiency tech

Domestic production of these technologies such as gasoline particulate filters to meet BS7 requirements is projected to take three years.

India leapfrogged from BS4 to BS6 norms in 2020, skipping the interim stage altogether. BS6 was implemented in two phases, with the second phase for stricter emissions testing starting in 2023. The draft proposal covers the transition to BS7 norms for passenger cars, vans and small trucks.

Siam’s view is that enforcing BS7 standards even from 2032 does not give the industry a five-year lead time. Production lines typically transition about 1.6 years before the enforcement date, meaning automakers must start ensuring gradual compliance from 2030, according to the draft proposal.

The BS7 norms may include stricter emission monitoring and efficiency testing as well as antitampering and cybersecurity technology integration, according to the draft proposal.

Brake, tyre emissions

The norms will also measure emissions from brakes and tyres, which could widen the regulatory ambit, experts said. Non-exhaust emissions from brake and tyre wear from vehicles are a source of primary particulate matter.

Experts said timelines are crucial for such shifts in regulation because government policies will not only impact carmakers but also their large supply chains.

According to Ravindra Patki, managing partner of Vector Consulting Group, an auto sector consulting firm, the genuinely new piece is likely to be brake and tyre particle limits, which would bring suppliers, and even electric vehicles, into emission norms for the first time, with test methods that are still maturing.

“That is why a single date may not be the right debate. Passenger vehicles could plausibly move faster since the time goes mainly into testing and some of that can begin before the rules are final,” said Patki. “Commercial vehicles and the brake and tyre requirements may genuinely need a longer runway. The sooner the final norms are notified, the sooner that clock can start.”

Also Read | CAFE norms 2027-32: How new fuel efficiency rules could change cars and fuel use

“The auto industry will now determine its position on this draft and communicate the same to the government,” said one auto industry executive on condition of anonymity.

Cafe III norms

The industry’s position on BS7 norms comes after a year of deep divisions among India’s automakers over corporate average fuel efficiency (Cafe) III norms, which set the ceiling for average fleet emissions by a manufacturer, failing which the carmaker attracts penalties. Cafe III norms were notified on 30 September, providing a 16% overall improvement for cars in the FY28-32 period.

“This is the next big policy push after Cafe III norms, where substantial discussion is expected to take place between industry and government,” said the second auto industry executive.

Also Read | Maruti gains as govt leans towards small cars in final Cafe 3 norms

Queries emailed to Siam, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India and the ministries of road transport and highways, heavy industries and petroleum and natural gas, as well as to state-run oil refiners Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation remained unanswered.

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Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsSIAM may urge deferment of BS7 emission norms, ask for two-phase rollout from 2032

SIAM may urge deferment of BS7 emission norms, ask for two-phase rollout from 2032

Manas PimpalkhareAyaan Kartik
4 min read9 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Siam is discussing whether BS7 should arrive in two stages, in 2032 and 2035, rather than beginning in 2030 as planned by the government.
Siam is discussing whether BS7 should arrive in two stages, in 2032 and 2035, rather than beginning in 2030 as planned by the government.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Summary

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an auto industry lobby, is weighing a two-phase rollout of BS7 emission norms from 2032 and 2035, citing technological hurdles and inadequate lead time.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: An Indian auto industry lobby group may seek to delay the next stage of vehicle emission norms by two years, citing inadequate lead time to make the significant technological changes needed for the transition.

NEW DELHI: An Indian auto industry lobby group may seek to delay the next stage of vehicle emission norms by two years, citing inadequate lead time to make the significant technological changes needed for the transition.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has begun internal discussions on Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) regulations and is considering seeking their implementation in two phases — the first in 2032 and the second in 2035, according to two auto executives aware of the development and the group’s draft policy proposal that Mint reviewed.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has begun internal discussions on Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) regulations and is considering seeking their implementation in two phases — the first in 2032 and the second in 2035, according to two auto executives aware of the development and the group’s draft policy proposal that Mint reviewed.

The government plans to introduce BS7 regulations in 2030, Mint reported on 10 June.

The lobby group in the world's third-largest auto market is of the view that moving from Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) to BS7 could require significantly greater technological changes in India’s petrol vehicles than the transition from Euro 6 to Euro 7 standards in Europe. This is because India relies heavily on multi-point fuel injection engines, which may need additional particulate-control technologies to meet the new norms.

Also Read | CAFE-III gives carmakers a 3-year cushion to self-attest fuel efficiency tech

Domestic production of these technologies such as gasoline particulate filters to meet BS7 requirements is projected to take three years.

India leapfrogged from BS4 to BS6 norms in 2020, skipping the interim stage altogether. BS6 was implemented in two phases, with the second phase for stricter emissions testing starting in 2023. The draft proposal covers the transition to BS7 norms for passenger cars, vans and small trucks.

Siam’s view is that enforcing BS7 standards even from 2032 does not give the industry a five-year lead time. Production lines typically transition about 1.6 years before the enforcement date, meaning automakers must start ensuring gradual compliance from 2030, according to the draft proposal.

The BS7 norms may include stricter emission monitoring and efficiency testing as well as antitampering and cybersecurity technology integration, according to the draft proposal.

Brake, tyre emissions

The norms will also measure emissions from brakes and tyres, which could widen the regulatory ambit, experts said. Non-exhaust emissions from brake and tyre wear from vehicles are a source of primary particulate matter.

Experts said timelines are crucial for such shifts in regulation because government policies will not only impact carmakers but also their large supply chains.

According to Ravindra Patki, managing partner of Vector Consulting Group, an auto sector consulting firm, the genuinely new piece is likely to be brake and tyre particle limits, which would bring suppliers, and even electric vehicles, into emission norms for the first time, with test methods that are still maturing.

“That is why a single date may not be the right debate. Passenger vehicles could plausibly move faster since the time goes mainly into testing and some of that can begin before the rules are final,” said Patki. “Commercial vehicles and the brake and tyre requirements may genuinely need a longer runway. The sooner the final norms are notified, the sooner that clock can start.”

Also Read | CAFE norms 2027-32: How new fuel efficiency rules could change cars and fuel use

“The auto industry will now determine its position on this draft and communicate the same to the government,” said one auto industry executive on condition of anonymity.

Cafe III norms

The industry’s position on BS7 norms comes after a year of deep divisions among India’s automakers over corporate average fuel efficiency (Cafe) III norms, which set the ceiling for average fleet emissions by a manufacturer, failing which the carmaker attracts penalties. Cafe III norms were notified on 30 September, providing a 16% overall improvement for cars in the FY28-32 period.

“This is the next big policy push after Cafe III norms, where substantial discussion is expected to take place between industry and government,” said the second auto industry executive.

Also Read | Maruti gains as govt leans towards small cars in final Cafe 3 norms

Queries emailed to Siam, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India and the ministries of road transport and highways, heavy industries and petroleum and natural gas, as well as to state-run oil refiners Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation remained unanswered.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsSIAM may urge deferment of BS7 emission norms, ask for two-phase rollout from 2032
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