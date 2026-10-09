SIAM may urge deferment of BS7 emission norms, ask for two-phase rollout from 2032

NEW DELHI: An Indian auto industry lobby group may seek to delay the next stage of vehicle emission norms by two years, citing inadequate lead time to make the significant technological changes needed for the transition.
NEW DELHI: An Indian auto industry lobby group may seek to delay the next stage of vehicle emission norms by two years, citing inadequate lead time to make the significant technological changes needed for the transition.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has begun internal discussions on Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) regulations and is considering seeking their implementation in two phases — the first in 2032 and the second in 2035, according to two auto executives aware of the development and the group’s draft policy proposal that Mint reviewed.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has begun internal discussions on Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) regulations and is considering seeking their implementation in two phases — the first in 2032 and the second in 2035, according to two auto executives aware of the development and the group’s draft policy proposal that Mint reviewed.
The government plans to introduce BS7 regulations in 2030, Mint reported on 10 June.
The lobby group in the world's third-largest auto market is of the view that moving from Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) to BS7 could require significantly greater technological changes in India’s petrol vehicles than the transition from Euro 6 to Euro 7 standards in Europe. This is because India relies heavily on multi-point fuel injection engines, which may need additional particulate-control technologies to meet the new norms.
Domestic production of these technologies such as gasoline particulate filters to meet BS7 requirements is projected to take three years.
India leapfrogged from BS4 to BS6 norms in 2020, skipping the interim stage altogether. BS6 was implemented in two phases, with the second phase for stricter emissions testing starting in 2023. The draft proposal covers the transition to BS7 norms for passenger cars, vans and small trucks.
Siam’s view is that enforcing BS7 standards even from 2032 does not give the industry a five-year lead time. Production lines typically transition about 1.6 years before the enforcement date, meaning automakers must start ensuring gradual compliance from 2030, according to the draft proposal.
The BS7 norms may include stricter emission monitoring and efficiency testing as well as antitampering and cybersecurity technology integration, according to the draft proposal.
Brake, tyre emissions
The norms will also measure emissions from brakes and tyres, which could widen the regulatory ambit, experts said. Non-exhaust emissions from brake and tyre wear from vehicles are a source of primary particulate matter.
Experts said timelines are crucial for such shifts in regulation because government policies will not only impact carmakers but also their large supply chains.
According to Ravindra Patki, managing partner of Vector Consulting Group, an auto sector consulting firm, the genuinely new piece is likely to be brake and tyre particle limits, which would bring suppliers, and even electric vehicles, into emission norms for the first time, with test methods that are still maturing.
“That is why a single date may not be the right debate. Passenger vehicles could plausibly move faster since the time goes mainly into testing and some of that can begin before the rules are final,” said Patki. “Commercial vehicles and the brake and tyre requirements may genuinely need a longer runway. The sooner the final norms are notified, the sooner that clock can start.”
“The auto industry will now determine its position on this draft and communicate the same to the government,” said one auto industry executive on condition of anonymity.
Cafe III norms
The industry’s position on BS7 norms comes after a year of deep divisions among India’s automakers over corporate average fuel efficiency (Cafe) III norms, which set the ceiling for average fleet emissions by a manufacturer, failing which the carmaker attracts penalties. Cafe III norms were notified on 30 September, providing a 16% overall improvement for cars in the FY28-32 period.
“This is the next big policy push after Cafe III norms, where substantial discussion is expected to take place between industry and government,” said the second auto industry executive.
Queries emailed to Siam, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India and the ministries of road transport and highways, heavy industries and petroleum and natural gas, as well as to state-run oil refiners Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation remained unanswered.