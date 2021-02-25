Automotive Skill Development Council ties up with Magic Billion

New Delhi : Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) on Thursday said it has inked a pact with talent management firm Magic Billion to explore offering specialised overseas opportunities to candidates in the automotive sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two parties would focus on skill enhancement of the manpower in automotive sector, thereby improving employability as per industry's future requirement, ASDC said in a statement.

"Right now, all the new-age vehicles are more technologically advanced, connected and smart, which calls for an entirely new set of skills and knowledge to drive the industry growth and its complete value-chain. Through this collaboration with Magic Billion, we aim to contribute, positively to build India's competitiveness by enhancing employability within India as well as in other countries," ASDC Chairman Nikunj Sanghi said.

Magic Billion Co-Founder and President Basab Banerjee said its association with ASDC has assisted in sourcing right talent pool for mechanical, automotive and electrical roles from different parts of the country.

"At present, we have six students in a batch of 15 who have come through our partnership with ASDC. The project also involves technical training to candidates as per German standards that will be designed, developed and implemented by ASDC and its training partners," he added.

In the last three years, Magic Billion has been able to curate the right kind of talent for employers across 10 countries like US, Romania, Italy, Sweden, Russia, Japan, UAE and Abu Dhabi.

These include roles in the construction and manufacturing industries as well as those in healthcare, IT and agriculture.

