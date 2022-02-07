Automovill has announced the foray in Eastern and Central markets in India. The brand has launched new workshops in the key cities Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Siliguri, Bhopal, and Indore. The brand has rolled out the workshops on both the models- co-owned and partnered. The brand has already partnered with 500 workshops and established 70 hubs across India. With the new launch, Automovill shall strengthen its presence in over 20 cities in India.

The brand has been able to register a month-on-month growth of 20 per cent. The brand plans to hit a number of 30 cities by the end of the current fiscal alone. Around 40 per cent of the same is intended to be company-owned and the rest will be on the basis of partnered workshops

The brand has already been delivering fine services on the B2B model, and is now gradually introducing B2C set up too. It anticipates serving over 500 cars monthly in Eastern region alone.

The brand currently is doing 3,000 car services per month, and aims at clocking a figure of 1.5 lakh orders by the end of the current fiscal year.

“There are many players that are only catering to the urban market. However, after testing waters, and getting good response in the tier 2 market, we decided to explore it further. We have already been getting an overwhelming response from some tier 2 cities in terms of a rising number of queries. Hence, upon thorough analysis we have decided to strengthen our foothold in the Easter and Central part of the country, with 80 % penetration in tier 2 cities itself." said Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO, Automovill.

