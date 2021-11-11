Automovill strengthens its retail presence. Read details

Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO, Automovill said, “Pune is the 7th largest city in India and 2nd largest city in Maharashtra in terms of vehicle ownerships. We see a magnificent scope to cater to the needs of potential customers in the city. As we already have the experience with more than 10 hubs successfully operating across the country, we affirm to provide hassle-free, convenient and transparent cost effective services to Pune customers“.