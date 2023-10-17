Auto-Safety Regulators Investigate Cruise’s Self-Driving Cars Over Pedestrian Risks
SummaryGM’s driverless-car unit is confronting a new safety investigation by regulators, after reports of its autonomous vehicles exhibiting risky behavior around pedestrians.
General Motors’ driverless-car unit Cruise is confronting a new safety investigation by federal regulators, after reports of its autonomous vehicles exhibiting risky behavior around pedestrians.
