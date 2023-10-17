Auto-Safety Regulators Investigate Cruise’s Self-Driving Cars Over Pedestrian Risks

General Motors’ driverless-car unit Cruise is confronting a new safety investigation by federal regulators, after reports of its autonomous vehicles exhibiting risky behavior around pedestrians.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a Tuesday filing it had opened a safety-defect probe into nearly 600 driverless cars operated by Cruise, saying they may not be exercising appropriate caution in crosswalks and roadways.
A Cruise spokesperson said the company regularly communicates with NHTSA and is cooperating with its requests for information.
