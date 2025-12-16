AWD to V2L: Key features new global-spec Kia Seltos gets over India-spec model

Kia Seltos, one of the bestselling and popular SUVs in India, is all set to receive its next generation avatar on January 2. Ahead of its launch, the SUV was unveiled just a few days back and it is now available for booking as well. The South Korean auto giant is expecting to see amplified popularity of the Seltos with the launch of the new generation model.

The new generation Kia Seltos comes with a plethora of design upgrades and feature updates across exterior and inside the cabin. However, the India-spec Seltos has missed out a host of key features, which are available in the international market-spec model. These features range from comfort and convenience to mechanical ones.

Here are the most interesting features that the India-spec new generation Kia Seltos has missed out, but available in the international market-spec model.

Kia Seltos: Powered tailgate Powered tailgate is a useful feature, but not available in the India-spec Seltos. It is available in the global market-spec model. This makes opening the tailgate easier, especially when the hands are full.

Key features international market-spec Kia Seltos gets over India-spec Seltos Features Powered tailgate

Heated steering wheel

Heated front seats

Powered Boss mode

V2L (Vehicle-to-Load)

AWD (All-Wheel Drivetrain)

Kia Seltos: Heated steering wheel The international market-spec Kia Seltos gets heated steering wheel, which is not available in the Indian market. With this feature, the steering rim warms up quickly, making driving comfortable in sub-zero temperature.

Kia Seltos: Heated front seats Just like the heated steering wheel, the global market-spec Seltos also gets heated front seats, which are unavailable in the India-spec model. This feature is primarily meant for colder climates. The India-spec Seltos comes with ventilated seats, which is a useful feature in Indian climate conditions.

Kia Seltos: Powered Boss mode The powered Boss mode allows the rear-seat occupants to electrically adjust the front passenger seat to create more legroom and knee room. However, this feature is not available in the India-spec Seltos, but comes available in the international market-spec model.

Kia Seltos: Hybrid powertrain One of the most significant difference between the India-spec and international market-spec Seltos is that the global model gets a hybrid powertrain. The India-spec Seltos, on the other hand, continues with familiar 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Kia Seltos: V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) The hybrid variant of the Kia Seltos also has a vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging feature in the international market. This technology enables te Seltos to power up external electrical devices. While this is common in many electric cars, it is not very common thing in hybrid cars.