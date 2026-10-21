Axor Agera full-face helmet launched with aerodynamic spoiler, pinlock support: Key features

Axor, the premium helmet brand owned by Vega Auto, has launched the Agera full-face motorcycle helmet in India on Monday, October 19, expanding its performance-focused riding gear portfolio. The new helmet has an integrated rear spoiler that improves airflow control, lowers aerodynamic drag, and provides better airflow behind the rider during rides.

The Axor Agera is designed for riders seeking a race-inspired aesthetic that combines utility for safety and comfort. According to the company's press release, the rear spoiler also functions as an exhaust vent and is designed to help minimise neck fatigue during high-speed riding. Axor has also announced plans to launch the helmet in other countries.

Axor Agera helmet: Design and ventilation The Axor Agera has an aerodynamic shape with an integrated rear spoiler. The spoiler helps guide the wind and acts as a rear exhaust vent to release heat and air from within the helmet. The design aims to balance aerodynamic performance with ventilation and rider comfort.

While designing the helmet, the company had taken care of the airflow management, said Uttam Chandak, Joint Managing Director and R&D Head at Axor. According to him, its design reflects aerodynamic aspects, functional ventilation, and race-inspired design elements, which are part of the company's engineering-first product development process.

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Axor Agera helmet: Features and safety The new full-face helmet comes with an optically correct, scratch-resistant and UV-protected outer Revo visor. It also includes a quick-release that can be done without tools, so riders can switch the visor without extra tools.

Other features include an internal smoke sun visor for glare protection and Pinlock compatibility for anti-fog. The helmet is also fitted with Double D-Ring retention to ensure a secure fit and an Emergency Quick Release System to make helmet removal easy in an emergency.

Axor Agera helmet: International availability The Agera will also go to international markets, but the information provided does not mention the launch time. The helmet's price, colour, size range and market-wise availability have also not been mentioned in the official announcement.