Axor Agera full-face helmet launched with aerodynamic spoiler, pinlock support: Key features

Axor, the premium helmet brand owned by Vega Auto, has launched the Agera full-face motorcycle helmet in India on Monday, October 19, expanding its performance-focused riding gear portfolio. The new helmet has an integrated rear spoiler that improves airflow control, lowers aerodynamic drag, and provides better airflow behind the rider during rides.

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The Axor Agera is designed for riders seeking a race-inspired aesthetic that combines utility for safety and comfort. According to the company's press release, the rear spoiler also functions as an exhaust vent and is designed to help minimise neck fatigue during high-speed riding. Axor has also announced plans to launch the helmet in other countries.

Axor Agera helmet: Design and ventilation The Axor Agera has an aerodynamic shape with an integrated rear spoiler. The spoiler helps guide the wind and acts as a rear exhaust vent to release heat and air from within the helmet. The design aims to balance aerodynamic performance with ventilation and rider comfort.

While designing the helmet, the company had taken care of the airflow management, said Uttam Chandak, Joint Managing Director and R&D Head at Axor. According to him, its design reflects aerodynamic aspects, functional ventilation, and race-inspired design elements, which are part of the company's engineering-first product development process.

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Axor Agera helmet: Features and safety The new full-face helmet comes with an optically correct, scratch-resistant and UV-protected outer Revo visor. It also includes a quick-release that can be done without tools, so riders can switch the visor without extra tools.

Other features include an internal smoke sun visor for glare protection and Pinlock compatibility for anti-fog. The helmet is also fitted with Double D-Ring retention to ensure a secure fit and an Emergency Quick Release System to make helmet removal easy in an emergency.

Axor Agera helmet: International availability The Agera will also go to international markets, but the information provided does not mention the launch time. The helmet's price, colour, size range and market-wise availability have also not been mentioned in the official announcement.

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The launch introduces an additional performance-focused addition to Axor's helmet collection, focusing on aerodynamic design, ventilation and rider safety features.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.