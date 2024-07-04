Baby, can you drive my car? Not if it’s a stick shift

Jaden Lamar knows how to drive a stick despite being only 24, but he says very few of the young people who have worked for Lux Valet, the Atlanta parking company he co-owns, can. After one embarrassing experience at an upscale restaurant, he decided to allow manual drivers to park themselves in a “VIP" spot. An employee claimed he had experience but, as the guests sat down at an open terrace with a view of the driveway, he burned their clutch, wafting a nasty odor into the dining area.