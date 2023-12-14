Bad news for Elon Musk's Tesla? Indian govt says no plans for providing exemption or subsidy on EV imports
India’s government said it’s not currently considering reducing taxes on imported electric vehicles, a stance that could delay Tesla Inc.’s plan to enter the market.
In a major blow to Elon Musk's plans to make Tesla's presence felt in the Indian market, the central government has now said that it is not considering any proposal to grant subsidies or exemptions for the import of electric vehicles into the country.
