Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said Jidu Auto would start mass production of its first "robot" electric vehicles (EV) in 2023.

Jidu, an electric vehicle venture between China's tech giant Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, would make EVs that are of the autonomous Level-four, which needs no human intervention, Li said at Baidu's annual developers' conference on Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

