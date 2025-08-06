Bain-backed Japanese firm Proterial looks to India for rare earth magnet manufacturing
06 Aug 2025
Japanese rare earth magnet maker Proterial is exploring a manufacturing facility in India to produce Neodymium Ferrite Boron magnets under its NEOMAX brand.
Bain Capital-backed Japanese firm Proterial Ltd is looking to manufacture rare earth magnets in India at a time when the country is battling the restrictions imposed by China on the exports of the critical component required in automobiles and electronic products.
