Bajaj Auto has announced a price discount of 25,000 on its KTM 250 Adventure bike. After the discount, the bike will now cost 2,30,000. The company is offering the discount for a limited period. The promotion price will only be available from 14 July to 31 August.

The new offer from Bajaj Auto is expected to encourage more buyers to move a higher segment. The bike comes with a 248cc DOHC four-valve single cylinder engine. The KTM 250 Adventure engine also gets liquid-cooling.

The engine manages to put out 30PS of power and 24Nm of torque. Additionally, it gets Power Assist Slipper Clutch. It also gets WP Apex suspension for better ride quality which is essential for bikes in this segment. The ABS system on the bike is developed by Bosch and it can be engaged or disengaged by the driver through a dedicated button.

In terms of colour, the bike is available in the popular KTM colour Electronic Orange as well as Matte Black Metallic.

Bajaj Auto also announced a price hike for the Pulsar 125. The Pulsar 125 has become expensive by around 4,500 across the entire range. The new starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is 77,490 (all prices ex-showroom Faridabad) which is around 4,480 more expensive compared to the previous price. The Pulsar 125 with Drum brakes and a split-seat is now selling at 80,410 which is around 4,589 more expensive than the older cost.

The bike sold with a single-seat disc brake has received a price hike of 4,416. The current price of the bike is 83,885. The variant with disc brakes as well split seats has also received a price hike of 4,416. The new price of the top variant is now 87,181.

