Bajaj Auto announces big price drop for KTM 250 Adventure, but for limited time

Bajaj Auto also announced a price hike for the Pulsar 125. The Pulsar 125 has become expensive by around ₹4,500 across the entire range. The new starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is ₹77,490 (all prices ex-showroom Faridabad) which is around ₹4,480 more expensive compared to the previous price. The Pulsar 125 with Drum brakes and a split-seat is now selling at ₹80,410 which is around ₹4,589 more expensive than the older cost.