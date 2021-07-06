Bajaj Auto has announced an aggressive price of ₹1,54,176 for its Dominar 250. The price drop is expected to attract buyers to the touring segment. Dominar 250 now costs ₹16,800 less than its previously listed price. The newly announced price on Dominar 250 is expected to grow demand for the touring bike.

Dominar 250 offers a liquid-cooled 248.8cc DOHC engine, delivering 27 PS power and 23.5 Nm of torque. Further, it retains all features of Dominar 400 like the up-side-down (USD) forks that provide better handling and comfort and the twin-barrel exhaust. It also features bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring. It also gets a redesigned secondary display showing time and trip information, and spacecraft inspired tank pad decals. Dominar 250 is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in Canyon Red and Charcoal Black colour options.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarang Kanade – President (Motorcycle Business), Bajaj Auto Limited said, “We, at Bajaj Auto, believe that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of ‘real’ experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one’s character. We realize that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience. We are proud to build the segment of Sports Touring in the country with a motorcycle that is ‘Born To Sprint and Built To Tour’. In times of price hikes across the industry, we have taken a stance of reducing price on Dominar 250 and make Sports Touring more accessible."

View Full Image The Charcoal Black colour of the Dominar 250

Dominar 250 was launched in March 2020 in the growing segment of touring motorcycles in India. The elder sibling Dominar 400 was launched in December 2016.

