Bajaj Auto announces price drop of 16,800 on Dominar 250

Speaking on the occasion, Sarang Kanade – President (Motorcycle Business), Bajaj Auto Limited said, “We, at Bajaj Auto, believe that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of ‘real’ experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one’s character. We realize that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience. We are proud to build the segment of Sports Touring in the country with a motorcycle that is ‘Born To Sprint and Built To Tour’. In times of price hikes across the industry, we have taken a stance of reducing price on Dominar 250 and make Sports Touring more accessible."