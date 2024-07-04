Bajaj Auto is set to make history with the introduction of the Bajaj Freedom, the world’s first motorcycle powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Scheduled for release on July 5, the Bajaj Freedom aims to disrupt the market traditionally dominated by 100-125 cc petrol motorcycles. Unique in its category, the Freedom will face no direct competition due to its dual-fuel capability, running on both CNG and petrol.

Spy shots of the Bajaj Freedom, spotted during testing on Indian roads, reveal its design akin to a typical commuter bike. However, the distinguishing feature is its dual fuel tanks, one for CNG and the other for petrol. Riders will be able to switch between the two fuel types via a dedicated switch, though the seamlessness of this transition remains to be seen.

The teasers and spy images suggest a practical design, featuring a single-piece flat seat, alloy wheels potentially paired with tubeless tyres, and a circular LED headlamp for modern aesthetics and functionality.

Significant Cost Savings Anticipated

Bajaj Auto predicts that the Freedom will cut running costs by half compared to its petrol-only counterparts. Leveraging their experience from the successful CNG three-wheeler segment, Bajaj aims to cater to the budget-conscious commuter market with this new offering. The company has ambitious plans to expand its CNG motorcycle lineup in the coming years.

The primary focus for potential buyers will likely be the fuel efficiency of the Bajaj Freedom, expected to surpass that of conventional petrol motorcycles. Additionally, the industry will be watching closely to see how the new motorcycle fares in terms of service and operational costs.

With the Bajaj Freedom, the company is poised to revolutionize the commuter motorcycle segment, combining economic benefits with environmental consciousness.

