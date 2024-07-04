Bajaj Auto announces World’s First CNG Motorcycle, set to debut tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj Auto to launch world's first CNG motorcycle, Bajaj Freedom, aiming to disrupt 100-125 cc petrol motorcycle market. Unique dual-fuel capability with CNG and petrol tanks. Expected cost savings and high fuel efficiency compared to traditional motorcycles.
Bajaj Auto is set to make history with the introduction of the Bajaj Freedom, the world’s first motorcycle powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Scheduled for release on July 5, the Bajaj Freedom aims to disrupt the market traditionally dominated by 100-125 cc petrol motorcycles. Unique in its category, the Freedom will face no direct competition due to its dual-fuel capability, running on both CNG and petrol.