Bajaj Auto has become the first two-wheeler company across the globe to cross a market capitalisation of ₹1-lakh crore (around $13.6 billion).

The company released a statement making the announcement. The statement from Bajaj Auto claims that this market valuation is considerably higher than all other domestic two-wheeler companies.

The statement also quoted analysts saying that a market capitalisation of over ₹1-lakh crore has not been achieved before by any international two-wheeler company anywhere in the world.

The company's share closed at ₹3,479 on NSE on Friday, giving it a market capitalisation ₹1,00,670.76 crore.

The company claims that it has achieved this milestone as it celebrates the 75th year of its operations.

"The company's sharp focus on the motorcycles category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe.

"This inspires us even more to serve and delight customers all over the World," Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third-largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Chakan near Pune, Waluj (Aurangabad) and Pantnagar (Uttrakhand).

It recently announced setting up of its fourth plant at Chakan at an investment of ₹650 crore for manufacturing premium segment bikes and electric two-wheelers.

