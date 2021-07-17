Bajaj Auto has opened bookings for its electric scooter Chetak in Nagpur. Interested buyers can book the vehicle via the official Bajaj Chetak website, www.chetak.com, for a token sum of ₹2,000.

Bookings began in Nagpur from July 16. Bajaj Auto had opened bookings in Pune and Bengluru earlier, but the slots were completely subscribed within 48 hours. The company expects similar response in Nagpur too.

“After the overwhelming response we received in Bengaluru and Pune, we are delighted to bring Chetak to Nagpur, which will be soon followed by other cities," Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, told news agency PTI.

The first shipment of Bajaj Chetak against the recent bookings will begin by the end of July, informed Sharma.

Bajaj Auto has also promised to bring Chetak to Hyderabad and Chennai soon. The company intends to introduce the electric scooter to 22 cities by 2022.

Bajaj re-launched the crowd-favourite Chetak in an electric avatar in 2020 after a gap of almost 15 years. The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium. The Urbane mode is priced at ₹1.42 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Premium trim has a price tag of \ ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

To increase production of Chetak, Bajaj has been planning dedicated plant for the electric scooter. Currently, it is being produced at the company's Chakan plant that also makes KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles for domestic and export markets.

The Bajaj Chetak runs on a 3.8 kW electric motor that outputs 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor draws juice from a IP67-rated 3 Kwh Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells. Bajaj claims the battery on a full charge can run for 90 km in Eco Mode.

In Indian market, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter competes with TVS iQube and Ather 450X.

