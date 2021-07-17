Bajaj Auto begins booking for electric scooter Chetak in Nagpur

Bajaj re-launched the crowd-favourite Chetak in an electric avatar in 2020 after a gap of almost 15 years. The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium. The Urbane mode is priced at ₹1.42 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Premium trim has a price tag of \ ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom).