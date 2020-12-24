Bajaj Auto bets big on rapid growth in premium segment in India, globally

Bajaj Auto plans to launch the Triumph brand of mid-capacity motorcycles via its partnership with the British motorcycle maker by early 2022. It also aims to boost output of Chetak e-scooter next year. Bajaj Auto’s existing plant in Chakan, which has an annual capacity of about 1.2 million units, reaches full capacity each time there is a demand surge, making it difficult for the two-wheeler maker to quickly reduce its order backlog. The company plans to expand retail operations for electric scooters to 30 cities next fiscal. “We plan to take Chetak to 30 new cities in FY22, but we will be closely monitoring how soon the supply chain stabilizes," he said.