Bajaj Auto closes bookings of Chetak e-scooter in 48 hrs after high demand

Bajaj Auto closes bookings of Chetak e-scooter in 48 hrs after high demand1 min read . 06:58 PM IST
Bajaj Auto has also confirmed that it will roll out the new Chetak e-scooter to new Indian cities and towns soon
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is witnessing high demand. The company has reported that in just 48 hours since Bajaj Auto opened re-bookings for the scooter, all available units have been booked. The company has claimed that they will be looking to enhance their production capacity to let other potential buyers book the electric scooter.
Commenting on the customer response, Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “We are absolutely delighted to see the fabulous response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru."
The company claims that they will try to resume bookings for the new electric scooter as soon as possible. The booking have been stopped in order to cater to the pending demand. Once the company clears the back log, bookings are expected to re-open. Additionally, Sharma has clarified that the company will also be rolling out to more cities in the next quarter.
He further added, “We are conscious that customers would like to receive early deliveries of Chetak and start enjoying it as soon as possible, hence we have had to take the difficult decision of closing the bookings in view of continuing supply chain uncertainties. However, it is our endeavor to resolve the supply chain issues at the earliest, re-open bookings as well as roll into more cities within the next quarter."
Currently, the website is still accepting registrations for the electric scooter but the site categorically claims that bookings have been closed for now.
The Chetak brand re-launched in India almost 15 years later in 2020. The new Bajaj Chetak e-scooter comes is available in two variants: Urbane and Premium. The Urbane mode is priced at ₹1,22,000 (ex-showroom) whereas the Premium variant is priced at ₹1,26,000 (ex-showroom).
