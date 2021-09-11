Bajaj Auto has announced the registration of its electric scooter Bajaj Chetak in two more cities. The e-scooter will now also be available in Chennai and Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad, the company has decided to introduce the retail outlet in Kukatpally and Kachiguda. In Chennai, there will be two new retail outlets in Kolathur and Anna Salai.

Prior to the addition of these two cities, Bajaj Auto had reopened bookings for the Chetak in two other big cities Pune and Bengaluru. In the first phase in April, the company had halted the booking process in 48 hours due to extremely high demand.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has also been made available in Mysore, Mangalore, Aurangabad and Nagpur. The company charges a token amount of ₹2,000 from interested buyers. Bajaj Auto plans to roll out the new electric scooter to 22 cities by 2022.

The Bajaj Chetak runs on a 3.8 kW electric motor that outputs 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor draws juice from a IP67-rated 3 Kwh Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells. Bajaj claims the battery on a full charge can run for 90 km in Eco Mode.

The Bajaj Chetak scooter was launched in January 2020, almost 15 years after Bajaj Auto decided to shelf the ICE version of the scooter.

With the onset of major competition from existing players as well as from brands that are new, Bajaj Auto has started expanding in more Indian cities. Ola Electric has its eyes set on the e-scooter segment with the launch of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. However, the company has been facing trouble with some technicalities to begin the purchase of its scooters. The company has postponed its plan to start the purchasing process to 15 September at 8AM.

