With the onset of major competition from existing players as well as from brands that are new, Bajaj Auto has started expanding in more Indian cities. Ola Electric has its eyes set on the e-scooter segment with the launch of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. However, the company has been facing trouble with some technicalities to begin the purchase of its scooters. The company has postponed its plan to start the purchasing process to 15 September at 8AM.

